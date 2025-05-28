As anticipation builds for the launch of the Nothing Phone (3), the company has released its first official teaser, offering a sneak peek into the design of what CEO Carl Pei calls Nothing’s first true flagship smartphone. The teaser reveals a close-up image of a textured button, possibly Braille-inspired, hinting at a design that could introduce accessibility-focused features.

The close-up image shared on Nothing’s official social channels showcases a Braille-like texture on what appears to be a hardware button, sparking speculation that accessibility is a key focus in this year’s model.

The teaser also reveals a dual-tone color scheme, reminiscent of the design language seen in the CMF Phone 2 Pro’s White and Orange variants. While the full design remains under wraps, this first look suggests a shift toward more thoughtful, tactile design elements, possibly merging style with functionality.

CEO Carl Pei has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will represent a major step forward for the brand, calling it Nothing’s first true flagship with premium build materials, significant performance upgrades, and a software experience that levels things up, possibly hinting at AI-driven features.

Carl Pei also revealed that the Phone (3) will be priced around £800 in the UK (~US $1,079 or ~₹92,439 in India). For comparison, the Nothing Phone (2) with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage launched at £629 (~US $848 or ~₹72,680 in India), while the India price at launch was ₹49,999.

The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to debut with at least 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, aligning with its flagship label. With AI features likely baked into the experience, the pricing marks a strategic move into the premium segment.

Nothing has confirmed a July 2025 launch window, with more details, including the official launch date and full design reveal, expected in the coming weeks.