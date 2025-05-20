Nothing just confirmed its next-generation smartphone launch – the Nothing Phone (3), set for July 2025. The announcement follows recent comments from CEO Carl Pei, who described the upcoming device as the company’s first true flagship.

Pei highlighted that the Phone (3) will feature premium build materials, significant performance upgrades, and software enhancements focused on seamless AI integration. During a recent appearance at The Android Show: I/O Edition, Pei emphasized the brand’s ongoing focus on original design, deep Android integration, and tech that aims to “bring joy and creativity back into smartphones.”

The Nothing Phone (3) will reportedly be priced at around £800 (equivalent to ~$1,067 in the US or ~₹91,399). That’s a noticeable bump from the Nothing Phone (2), which launched at £629 for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. In India, the Nothing Phone (2) was launched at ₹49,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model), so the new model’s pricing suggests a flagship positioning, especially with built-in AI features expected.

The exact launch date hasn’t been announced yet, but more details are expected in the coming weeks. The phone is likely to debut with a 12 GB + 256 GB variant as the base model.