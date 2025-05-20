Bharti Airtel has partnered with Google to offer 6 months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no additional cost to all postpaid and Airtel Wi-Fi (broadband) users. This offer is designed to help users deal with limited phone or device storage by giving them access to Google’s secure cloud services.

The offer is available for both Android and iOS users and can be redeemed through the Airtel Thanks App. Here are the benefits of Google One:

Free 100 GB of Google One cloud storage for 6 months

Can be shared with up to 5 others

Storage applies across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos

Supports device backup, including WhatsApp chats

After the 6-month free period, a charge of ₹125/month will be automatically added to the customer’s bill. However, users are free to opt out of the subscription if they choose not to continue.