Vodafone Idea (Vi) has upgraded its postpaid international roaming (IR) plans just in time for the summer travel rush. The new plans offer double data, unlimited incoming calls, and better value across all durations – ideal for both short getaways and long overseas trips.

Vi has revised three IR plans, all of which now include free incoming calls and increased outgoing minutes and data compared to earlier versions. Here’s what each pack offers:

Updated Vi IR Postpaid

1 Day Plan

Plan: ₹649 (1 Day)

₹649 (1 Day) Data: 1 GB (up from 500 MB)

1 GB (up from 500 MB) Outgoing: 50 minutes

50 minutes SMS: 10

10 Incoming Calls: Free

10 Days Plan

Plan: ₹2,999 (10 Days)

₹2,999 (10 Days) Data: 10 GB (up from 5 GB)

10 GB (up from 5 GB) Outgoing: 300 minutes

300 minutes SMS: 50

50 Incoming Calls: Free

30 Days Plan

Plan: ₹3,999 (30 Days)

₹3,999 (30 Days) Data: 30 GB (up from 12 GB)

30 GB (up from 12 GB) Outgoing: 1,500 minutes

1,500 minutes SMS: 100

100 Incoming Calls: Free

Vi says the refreshed IR packs deliver “more benefits, more convenience, and more value”, especially during peak travel months. The IR plans also include Blue Ribbon Bags coverage – for an additional ₹99, travelers are eligible to receive up to ₹19,800 per bag if checked-in baggage is delayed or lost for over 96 hours after reporting.