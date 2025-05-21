OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Pad 3 will launch globally on 5th June, alongside the OnePlus 13s smartphone in India. The new tablet will debut across major regions, including North America, Canada, Europe, and the UK. However, the company hasn’t yet confirmed a launch date for the Indian market.

The tablet is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising top-tier performance for multitasking, gaming, and productivity. It will also feature OnePlus Open Canvas, a software innovation that enables users to run up to three apps simultaneously with easy drag-and-drop support across screens.

An official teaser image showcases the tablet alongside a keyboard and stylus, which will be sold separately. While OnePlus hasn’t revealed all the specifications yet, the OnePlus Pad 3 appears to closely resemble the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which was launched recently in China. If so, users can expect:

13.2-inch 2K display with a 144 Hz refresh rate

Eight speakers (4 mid-bass + 4 tweeter UWB units) with Dolby Atmos

Ultra-slim 5.97 mm metal unibody design

Up to 16 GB RAM

13 MP rear camera

12,140 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging

The Deep Sea Blue color option shown aligns with the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, adding to the speculation that the devices may be nearly identical under the hood. In the US, OnePlus is offering $30 off or a chance to win the OnePlus 13R for free if users subscribe to launch updates.