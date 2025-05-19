OnePlus India announced that its first compact flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 13s- will debut on 5th June 2025. Earlier, OnePlus, in a teaser, confirmed that all three color options for the Indian market are to be available in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and the new Green finish.

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and will sport a 6.32-inch display, positioning it as a compact flagship. The device will come with a 4,400 mm² Cryo-Velocity Vapor Chamber, an industry-first rear cooling layer, to maintain peak performance in India’s high temperatures (like Delhi’s 45°C summer), the company said.

The OnePlus 13s also sets a new benchmark for battery life in a compact form factor, delivering up to 7 hours of stable performance during continuous Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay, 24 hours of uninterrupted WhatsApp calls, and 16 hours of Instagram browsing, all on a single charge.

For design, the OnePlus 13s will feature a clean, minimal aesthetic with reduced lines in its camera module. It measures 8.15 mm in thickness and weighs 185 grams, with 50:50 weight distribution and a gently curved 2.5D front and back. The smartphone was also teased to come with a new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’, designed for one-tap access to Sound/Vibrate/DND.

To address the signal challenges often found in compact devices, it includes an upgraded 360° antenna system with 11 integrated antennas. Three high-performance modules enhance gaming and streaming, while a four-mode ultra-wideband low-frequency antenna boosts signal reception. OnePlus’s proprietary signal-balanced mode improves signal strength by up to 60% and minimizes interference from hand placement or body obstruction.

Additionally, the device features the G1 Wi-Fi chipset – the only independently integrated Wi-Fi chip available in Indian smartphones – delivering more stable and faster wireless performance, especially in crowded urban environments like metro trains and elevators. The OnePlus 13s also supports India’s evolving 5.5G infrastructure, enabling connections to three different network towers at once for enhanced reliability on the go.

The smartphone will be sold on Amazon.in, OnePlus India online store, and offline retail stores. Full details, including pricing and camera specifications, will be revealed at the official launch event on 5th June 2025.

OnePlus 13s Teaser (OnePlus.in)