OnePlus has dropped a fresh teaser for its upcoming OnePlus 13s, confirming all three color options for the Indian market. Earlier, the company teased two colors for the OnePlus 13s, and now a third one has been added. The OnePlus 13s will be available in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and the new Green finish. But what’s missing? The popular Gray color! OnePlus adds the bold Green color while dropping the Gray one.

OnePlus 13s Colors Revealed

Black Velvet

Pink Satin

Green

OnePlus India is already teasing the 13s, which will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and will sport a 6.32-inch display, positioning it as a compact flagship. Recently, the OnePlus 13s was teased to come with a new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’, designed to offer users enhanced interaction and personalization. The Plus Key aims to go beyond the brand’s iconic alert slider by delivering intelligent and adaptable functionality.

The smartphone is launching soon in India and will be sold on Amazon.in, OnePlus India online store, and offline retail stores.

OnePlus 13s Teaser (OnePlus.in)