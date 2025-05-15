vivo India has introduced a special V50 Elite Edition, bundling the new vivo TWS 3e earbuds (worth ₹1,899) right inside the box. The new variant builds on the original vivo V50 launched earlier this year, with the top-most 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage option priced ₹41,999 (₹1,000 more than the standard vivo V50). Last month, vivo India launched its latest vivo V50 Series smartphone – vivo V50e in India, starting at ₹28,999.

The vivo V50 Elite Edition shares identical features and specs from its standard variant, including Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, IP68 + IP69 premium 3D-Star design, 50 MP OIS camera with ZEISS optics, 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, 90W fast charging, and more. The smartphone is available in Rose Red color with Dark Indigo earbuds in the box.

The price for the vivo V50 Elite Edition with vivo TWS 3e is ₹41,999 for its top-end single 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model, and it is available starting from today, i.e., 15th May 202,5 on vivo.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and partner retail stores.

The launch offers include ₹3,000 instant cashback on HDFC, SBI, Axis Bank cards, ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months no-cost EMI for online channels, and ₹3,000 instant cashback on SBI, Kotak, Amex, HSBC, DBS, IDFC First, Yes Bank, Bobcard, Federal Bank, ₹3,000 exchange bonus with vivo V-upgrade programme, vivo V-Shield Protection Plan, up to 70% assured buyback for just ₹499, and up to 10 months zero down payment options

