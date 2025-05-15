Vodafone Idea (Vi) has officially launched its 5G services in Delhi-NCR starting today, i.e., 15th May 2025, following earlier rollouts in Mumbai (March) and Chandigarh and Patna (April). Vi aims to cover all 17 priority circles, where it has secured 5G spectrum, by August 2025 as part of a broader expansion strategy. Earlier in April, Vi also extended its 5G network to major cricket stadiums across 11 cities in India, enhancing connectivity for sports fans nationwide.

Vi 5G ₹299 Plan Includes:

Unlimited 5G Data

Unlimited Calls

100 SMS Per Day

1 GB 4G Data

For the network deployment in Delhi-NCR, Vi has collaborated with Ericsson, implementing energy-efficient solutions and utilizing lighter hardware to boost network flexibility and performance. Additionally, Vi has deployed an AI-based Self-Organizing Network (SON) system to optimize the overall network experience.

The network utilizes a 5G Non-StandAlone (NSA) architecture, designed to facilitate smooth transitions between 4G and 5G networks for users. The expansion of Vi’s 5G network across 17 circles is part of a larger capital expenditure plan of ₹55,000 crore (USD $6.6 billion) over a three-year period.

🔍 Key Highlights:

✅ 5G Now Live in: Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Patna

Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Patna 🗓️ Pan-India 5G across 17 circles by August 2025

🎉 Intro Offer: Unlimited 5G Data on plans starting at Rs. 299 for eligible users

Unlimited 5G Data on plans starting at Rs. 299 for eligible users 🤝 Partner: Ericsson powers the 5G network in Delhi-NCR

Ericsson powers the 5G network in Delhi-NCR ⚙️ Tech: AI-based Self-Organising Network (SON) & 5G NSA architecture for seamless 4G-5G transition

AI-based Self-Organising Network (SON) & 5G NSA architecture for seamless 4G-5G transition 🔌 Infra Focus: Lighter hardware and energy-efficient tech

Lighter hardware and energy-efficient tech 💸 Capex Plan: ₹55,000 crore over 3 years for high-capacity network development

₹55,000 crore over 3 years for high-capacity network development 📊 Mumbai Impact: 70% of eligible users already on 5G; 20% of total data now on 5G

Next rollouts will include Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other key markets within the remaining circles.