India’s electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment recorded a 21% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first quarter of 2025, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR) in its latest Electric 2 Wheeler Market Report Review.

The connected E2W segment grew by 16% YoY, fueled by:

Government incentives for EV adoption

Technology advancements

Growing consumer demand for smart mobility

Shipra Sinha, Senior Analyst at CMR, commented, “The market is transitioning from early adoption to scale, with smart features, expanding exports, and consumer trust playing a pivotal role.” She emphasized the increasing popularity of touchscreen displays and intelligent features, signaling a shift toward premium, sustainable mobility solutions.

Top Brands in Q1 2025 (Market Share)

TVS: 23%

23% Bajaj: 22%

22% Ola Electric: 17%

Key Tech Trends in Q1 2025

79% of electric two-wheelers came with connected features

21% YoY rise in digital clusters among E2Ws

Overall two-wheelers with digital clusters grew 6% YoY

Touchscreen tech held a 26% share in E2Ws – Among premium E2Ws (₹1,00,000+), touchscreen usage grew 42% YoY, and 7-inch screens emerged as the most preferred size

CMR forecasts that electric two-wheelers will account for 12–13% of India’s total two-wheeler market by the end of 2025.

Divya Maurya, Analyst at CMR, noted, “The Indian E2W market is set for sustained growth, driven by rising urban mobility demands, clean transport goals, and smart vehicle adoption.” She added that factors like shared mobility, last-mile delivery services, and accessible financing will further accelerate the market’s expansion.