Motorola has been steadily refining its flagship formula, and its latest offering – the motorola edge 60 PRO – aims to push boundaries even further. Launched just weeks after the motorola edge 60 STYLUS, which stood out for its built-in stylus, the edge 60 PRO shifts the focus to raw performance, stunning visuals, ultimate imaging, and robust durability.

Positioned at the top of Motorola’s current lineup, the device boasts a 1.5K quad-curved pOLED display with a high 4,500 nits peak brightness, the flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, and an impressive 6,000 mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 15W wireless charging. Add to that a versatile triple-camera system (50 MP LYT-700C OIS + 50 MP ultra-wide/macro + 10 MP telephoto 3x) along with a 50 MP selfie camera, IP68 + IP69 military-grade protection with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, and a premium design available in vegan leather or nylon textures, and it’s clear Motorola isn’t holding back. But does the motorola edge 60 PRO live up to its premium promise? Let’s find out in our motorola edge 60 PRO review.

motorola edge 60 PRO Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 720 Hz PWM Dimming/DC Dimming, Vegan Leather or Nylon-Textured Design, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, 8.24 mm thickness, 186 grams weight

6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, 720 Hz PWM Dimming/DC Dimming, Vegan Leather or Nylon-Textured Design, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H military grade durability, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, 8.24 mm thickness, 186 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, MyUX, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates

Android 15, MyUX, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC clocked up to 3.35 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-GMC6 (6-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-GMC6 (6-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support

8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage

256 GB UFS 4.0 storage Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 LYT-700C OIS Main + 50 MP f/2.0 Ultra-Wide and Macro Vision + 10 MP f/2.0 telephoto 3x, up to 50x hybrid zoom, LED flash

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 LYT-700C OIS Main + 50 MP f/2.0 Ultra-Wide and Macro Vision + 10 MP f/2.0 telephoto 3x, up to 50x hybrid zoom, LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP f/2.0

50 MP f/2.0 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS

USB Type-C, in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 15W wireless charging

6,000 mAh battery, 90W fast charging, 15W wireless charging Colors: PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow, PANTONE Sparkling Grape (Vegan Leather or Nylon-Textured Design)

PANTONE Dazzling Blue, PANTONE Shadow, PANTONE Sparkling Grape (Vegan Leather or Nylon-Textured Design) Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹33,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 7th May 2025 (first sale) via Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores

7th May 2025 (first sale) via Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores Offers: ₹1,500 instant discount with IDFC First Bank credit cards, ₹1,000 instant discount with SBI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (12 GB model only), ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (8 GB model only), additional ₹1,000 off on exchange.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The motorola edge 60 PRO is impressively sleek and lightweight for a device that packs so much power and protection. At just 8.24 mm thin and 186 grams, it strikes a bold balance between premium design and rugged endurance. motorola backs its premium look with serious protection. The phone is wrapped in Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and carries MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance – making it one of the most durable smartphones in its class.

Available in two finishes – Vegan Leather and Nylon Texture – the edge 60 PRO not only looks upscale but also offers a grippy, comfortable in-hand feel that resists smudges and wear. We got the PANTONE Dazzling Blue, while you have two other options – PANTONE Shadow and PANTONE Sparkling Grape (with either leather-inspired or nylon-textured backs).

On the front, it flaunts a stunning 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display that wraps gracefully into the edges, giving it a truly immersive, borderless look. The panel supports 1.5K+ resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and a 120 Hz refresh rate, making everything from UI animations to content consumption feel fluid and vibrant. With an eye-popping 4,500 nits peak brightness, it remains clearly visible in daylight, ideal for outdoor use.

For ports and button placement, the right side has a power button and separate volume controls, while the left side has an action key that triggers Moto AI. The bottom side offers a 5G SIM tray, USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers (one at the earpiece), and a microphone. On top, you can see a Dolby Atmos branding, which indicates the stereo speakers are backed by Dolby.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The motorola edge 60 PRO runs Android 15 out of the box, layered with Motorola’s custom MyUX skin – a lightweight and bloat-free interface that stays close to stock Android while adding useful enhancements. motorola promises 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, with the last dated 1st March 2025 in our unit.

The user experience is fast, fluid, and intuitive, with almost zero clutter. MyUX brings motorola’s signature features like Moto Gestures and a customizable interface to elevate day-to-day usability. The system feels well-optimized and is geared toward both simplicity and speed.

motorola has also infused the edge 60 PRO with a suite of AI-powered tools designed to streamline productivity and personalization. Smart AI features like ‘Catch Me Up’ for smart summaries, ‘Pay Attention’ for real-time transcription, ‘Remember This’ for memory recall, and ‘Next Move’ and ‘Global Search’ for organization. Other AI features include AI Key, Circle to Search, and Gemini Live to enhance user interactivity and productivity.

For those looking to streamline their digital life, features like Catch Me Up offer a summary of your missed messages and calls, helping you stay connected to what matters. The Moto AI assists you with context-aware suggestions, quick information retrieval, and smart organization of notes, meetings, and reminders.

Tools such as Glance AI let users unlock quick access to personalized snapshots – just swipe right from the lock screen, upload your selfie, and there you go, discover the best version of you using its AI and shop your stunning looks. You also get relevant updates like weather, appointments, or travel info at a glance.

Another thoughtful inclusion is Moto Unplugged, a feature that promotes digital wellbeing by helping you disconnect from distractions, set focus times, and build healthier screen habits. Moto Secure acts as your control center for managing privacy and security settings – from app permissions to network protections, all in one place.

Moreover, Motorola’s Smart Connect platform extends the experience across ecosystems, allowing seamless interaction with devices like the newly launched moto Pad 60 PRO tablet and moto book 60 notebook, even smart TVs, allowing you to amplify your phone’s capabilities. Play mobile games on a bigger screen, join video calls as if you’re in the same room, and even use apps on your desktop for enhanced productivity. The Smart Connect technology offers advanced multi-device collaboration tools, including:

Cross Control: Seamlessly operate your tablet and PC with a single set of inputs.

Seamlessly operate your tablet and PC with a single set of inputs. Swipe to Stream: Transfer apps and tasks from your tablet to a larger screen in seconds.

Transfer apps and tasks from your tablet to a larger screen in seconds. File Transfer: Share files instantly across devices without the need for cables or cloud uploads.

While the edge 60 PRO doesn’t include a stylus like its sibling, the software suite remains rich and thoughtful, offering a great experience powered by AI and practical cross-device functionality.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Under the hood, the motorola edge 60 PRO is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme, a flagship-level octa-core SoC built on a 4nm process and clocked up to 3.35 GHz. Paired with the Mali-GMC6 GPU for high-performance gaming, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (plus virtual RAM support up to +12 GB), and 256 GB of blazing-fast UFS 4.0 storage, this hardware combination delivers a seriously powerful and fluid performance across the board.

No wonder if you’re multitasking between heavy apps, editing high-res content, or diving into graphically intense gaming, the motorola edge 60 PRO handles it all effortlessly. The LPDDR5X RAM ensures quick data access and responsiveness, while UFS 4.0 storage drastically improves app load times and file transfers compared to previous generations.

In real-world usage, performance remains snappy and consistent. Apps open in a flash, transitions are seamless, and background processes are managed well thanks to efficient memory management. Gaming performance is solid too – titles like Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, and PUBG New State run smoothly at high settings, with the Mali-GMC6 GPU offering stable frame rates and crisp rendering.

Based on its chipset and hardware, the Dimensity 8350 Extreme seems to compete head-to-head with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 series from earlier generations, offering exceptional performance in CPU-intensive and GPU-heavy tasks alike. Thermal management also seems well-handled, with no noticeable overheating during prolonged use.

When it comes to benchmarks, the 4nm Dimensity 8350 Extreme delivers top-tier performance, rivaling even flagship-grade chips like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It presents outstanding value for users seeking powerhouse performance in this price range.

In Geekbench tests, the Edge 60 Pro achieved impressive scores – 1,301 in single-core and 3,881 in multi-core CPU performance. The Mali-GMC6 GPU also scored 8,691 points, reflecting the device’s ability to handle demanding games and intensive multitasking with ease. For storage & RAM (by CPDT Benchmark), it delivers amazing results with over 1.5 GB/s in read speed and over 800 MB/s in write speed, while the RAM speeds are almost 14 GB/s.

With flagship-tier internals, the motorola edge 60 PRO confidently positions itself at the top of Motorola’s lineup – perfect for power users, gamers, and multitaskers who don’t want to compromise on speed, efficiency, or future-readiness.

Cameras

The motorola edge 60 PRO steps up its imaging game with a powerful triple rear camera system designed to deliver clarity, flexibility, and creativity across every shot. The setup is a 50 MP main sensor (f/1.8 aperture) featuring the Sony LYT-700C sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), ideal for capturing sharp, vibrant, and detailed images, even in low-light environments.

Backing it up is a 50 MP ultra-wide camera with an f/2.0 aperture that doubles as a Macro Vision lens, offering both expansive landscape captures and intricate close-up shots with excellent detail and dynamic range. The third sensor is a 10 MP telephoto lens (f/2.0 aperture) that supports 3x optical zoom and up to 50x hybrid zoom, great for distant subjects or portrait shots with more natural compression, giving you the ability to zoom in without loss of detail.

On the front, the edge 60 PRO packs a 50 MP selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture), offering high-resolution self-portraits with sharpness and balanced color tones. With AI-driven enhancements that improve color accuracy, exposure, and scene optimization, the motorola edge 60 PRO offers a comprehensive camera experience, ideal for both casual users and content creators looking for flexibility, detail, and creative control.

The camera app includes a wide range of modes to suit every shooting scenario, including Night Vision, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Ultra-Res Mode, Dual Capture Video, Group Shot, Photo Booth, Long exposure, and more. For videos, the camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps, slow motion at 1080p@120fps and 720p@240fps, along with ultra-wide and macro video capture capabilities.

motorola edge 60 PRO Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The motorola edge 60 PRO is designed to keep up with even the most demanding routines without holding you back. Powering the motorola edge 60 PRO is a massive 6,000 mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery capacities in its segment. This is great for a heavy user or a all-day casual scroller, it is built to easily last over a full day – and in many cases, even push through to a second – with mixed usage that includes gaming, streaming, and multitasking.

When it comes to charging, motorola steps things up with 90W TurboPower fast charging, which delivers impressive speed – providing several hours of usage from just a short top-up. A quick 15-minute charge is often enough to get you through the bulk of the day. In addition to wired charging, the edge 60 PRO also supports 15W wireless charging, a premium feature that’s rarely seen in this price category. It gives users added flexibility and convenience for those who prefer a clutter-free, cable-free charging experience.

Verdict – motorola edge 60 PRO Review

The motorola edge 60 PRO emerges as a power-packed flagship challenger that ticks nearly every box for users seeking premium features without a flagship price tag. With its curved and sleek vegan leather design and IP68 + IP69 military-grade durability, it packs elegance and toughness in a package that’s both stylish and practical. On the other hand, the curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate is a visual treat, vibrant, fluid, and ultra-responsive.

For power users, the edge 60 PRO is a powerhouse (4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme paired with as much as 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage), delivering lightning-fast app launches, seamless multitasking, and top-tier gaming performance. The Mali-GMC6 GPU holds up impressively for graphics-heavy tasks.

You’ve got one of the most versatile camera systems in its class, the cameras are headed by a triple setup (50 MP LYT-700C OIS main + 50 MP ultra-wide and Macro Vision + 10 MP telephoto 3x), and a 50 MP front selfie shooter. For battery, you get a high-capacity 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging, and a rarely-seen wireless charging support.

In short, the motorola edge 60 PRO is a standout all-rounder – a phone that combines flagship-level performance, superb display quality, exceptional battery life, and a highly capable camera setup, all within a thoughtfully designed, rugged body. A near-flagship experience in every sense. Highly recommended for users who want performance, durability, and premium features without paying flagship prices.

motorola edge 60 PRO – Where To Buy

The price for the motorola edge 60 PRO is ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and ₹33,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available from 7th May 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include ₹1,500 instant discount with IDFC First Bank credit cards, ₹1,000 instant discount with SBI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (12 GB model only), ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit cards (8 GB model only), and additional ₹1,000 off on exchange.

