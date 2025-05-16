realme India has officially confirmed that its latest flagship TWS earbuds – the realme Buds Air7 Pro will launch in India on 27th May alongside the realme GT 7 Series smartphones. The company is already gearing up to launch its most anticipated and advanced AI-powered GT Series smartphone in the country.

The key features of the upcoming realme Buds Air7 Pro include advanced 53dB Active Noise Cancellation with a 5,000 Hz maximum noise reduction bandwidth, ensuring deeper and more accurate noise suppression. It packs 11 mm + 6 mm dual drivers designed for high-fidelity audio and rich bass response.

The earbuds also feature LHDC 5.0 codec support for Hi-Res Audio, ultra-low latency of 45ms, ideal for mobile gaming, and an impressive battery life of up to 48 hours with the charging case. The device maintains 80% battery health even after 1,000 charging cycles.

The earbuds will come in White, Red, Black, and Green, all rated IP55 for dust and water resistance. The Buds Air7 Pro will be sold on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores. The price in China is ¥449 means it is expected to be around ₹5,000 in India.