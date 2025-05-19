Titan Eye+ has introduced the Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses in India, making them available in over 50 select stores across the country. These smart glasses bring hands-free functionality, advanced AI integration, and a stylish, wearable tech experience to the country. Recognizing India’s growing appetite for smart wearable technology, Titan Eye+ aims to cater to increasing digital adoption, lifestyle-conscious consumers, and the rising demand for convenient, tech-driven solutions.

Speaking about the launch, N S Raghavan, CEO of the Eyecare Division at Titan Company Limited, said, “We are excited to bring the Ray-Ban Meta AI Smart Glasses to India. As leaders in smart eyewear, our goal has always been to offer globally recognized brands to our customers. This launch strengthens our smart eyewear range, allowing us to better serve modern consumers who appreciate the blend of technology and style.”

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, known globally for their fusion of iconic design and next-gen functionality, mark a significant step in Titan Eye+’s strategy to boost awareness and accessibility of advanced eyewear in the Indian market. With this move, the company is also reinforcing its position in the premium and smart eyewear segments.

The glasses are equipped with a 12 MP camera, built-in speakers and microphones, support for voice calls, and real-time interaction with Meta AI, blending functionality with iconic eyewear design. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses pricing ranges from ₹29,900 to ₹35,700 (depending on the model), and are available in multiple variants, including the classic Wayfarer style in shiny and matte Black, and the Skyler model in shiny chalky Grey.

The glasses are sold through select Titan Eye+ retail outlets or online at titaneyeplus.com. Additionally, the company allows customers to redeem Tata Neu reward points for special discounts on their purchases.