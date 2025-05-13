Meta has officially launched its Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses in India, developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. First introduced globally in 2023 as the next-generation evolution of Ray-Ban Stories, these smart glasses bring hands-free functionality, advanced AI integration, and a stylish, wearable tech experience to Indian users. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are equipped with a 12 MP camera, built-in speakers and microphones, support for voice calls, and real-time interaction with Meta AI, blending functionality with iconic eyewear design.

Designed to support a seamless connected lifestyle, the glasses come equipped with Meta AI, allowing users to interact through voice commands. With a simple prompt, users can access information, control music and podcasts, and even capture photos and videos from a first-person point of view. The glasses feature built-in speakers for audio playback and microphones for calls and voice interaction, enhancing the immersive, hands-free experience.

A key highlight is the 12MP camera, which significantly improves photo and video quality. Captured content can be shared instantly using just your voice. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 platform, the glasses deliver faster processing, smoother performance, and improved responsiveness. Battery life has also been enhanced, with a sleek charging case that extends usage up to 36 hours.

The glasses are IPX4 water-resistant and feature an upgraded touchpad for more intuitive control. Users can livestream directly to Facebook or Instagram, complete with real-time viewer comments – ideal for creators and vloggers seeking hands-free social engagement.

Upcoming AI-powered features will expand the glasses’ utility even further. Soon, users will be able to send and receive messages, photos, audio calls, and video calls via Instagram, in addition to existing support for WhatsApp, Messenger, and native phone messaging apps. Integration with music platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Shazam is also on the way. With English set as the default language, users will be able to ask Meta AI to play music hands-free.

In India, the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are priced between ₹29,900 and ₹35,700, depending on the style. Options include the classic Wayfarer in shiny or matte black finishes, and the Skyler variant in Shiny Chalky Grey. Pre-orders are now live on Ray-Ban.com, and the glasses will be available starting 19th May 2025 via online channels and leading optical and sunglass stores across the country.