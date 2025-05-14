Bharti Airtel users across several regions in Tamil Nadu and Kerala experienced a network outage on the evening of Tuesday, 13th May 2025, disrupting mobile voice services in cities such as Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, along with parts of Kerala.

During the disruption, many subscribers faced difficulty in making and receiving voice calls, though mobile data services remained largely unaffected for some users. The issue caused significant inconvenience, especially as it affected daily communication and digital transactions.

Frustrated by the service outage, several users took to social media to highlight the problems and the disruption to their routines. Reports on monitoring platforms indicated that the issues began in the evening and persisted for several hours before a gradual restoration began.

Airtel acknowledged the outage, stating, “Last evening, we encountered a network outage in a few areas of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Our team worked diligently overnight to resolve the issue. Our services have been fully restored.” The company apologized for the inconvenience and expressed gratitude to customers for their patience and understanding.

While the exact cause of the outage was not disclosed, by the morning of 14th May 2025, i.e., today, Airtel confirmed that all services were operational again across the affected regions.