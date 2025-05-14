“Find My Device” is gone – but in its place comes something way more powerful is here. Google is shaking things up with a major rebrand – the beloved “Find My Device” is now Find Hub, and it’s not just a name change. It’s a complete evolution in how you track your stuff, your loved ones, and more!

This isn’t your average tech tweak. Find Hub is expanding its tracking game with exciting new features and brand partnerships. From Disney-themed Bluetooth tags via Pixbee (yes, Disney!) to smart luggage tracking with travel brands like July and Mokobara, the new Find Hub brings an ecosystem that’s ready to follow your every move.

For adventure lovers, Peak gear like skis and hiking tools can now be tracked with ease. And the game-changer? Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support. Starting later this month, moto tag will debut this feature to give you pinpoint accuracy when finding nearby items. Think of it as a personal radar, powered by Google.

Whether you’re constantly losing your keys, checking on your kids, or just need peace of mind while traveling, Find Hub is here to change the way you stay connected to your world.