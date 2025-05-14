Amazon Prime Video is set to roll out advertisements in India starting 17th June 2025. This shift follows similar moves in countries like the U.S. and the U.K. last year.

Don’t want to watch ads? You’ll now need to pay extra ₹699/year or ₹129/month on top of your existing Amazon Prime membership to keep your streaming experience ad-free. The regular price of the ad-free add-on is ₹999/year, but it’s launching with a discounted offer.

Amazon clarified there are no changes to the base Prime membership – it will still cost ₹1,499/year or ₹299/month. The move is meant to fund fresh content investments, and Amazon promises “meaningfully fewer ads than regular TV and other OTT platforms.”

Meanwhile, Prime Lite users (₹799/year) can still access the full Prime Video content library with ads, limited to one device in 720p.