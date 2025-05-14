MediaTek has officially launched its newest Helio G-series SoC, the MediaTek Helio G200, a 4G chipset built on TSMC’s advanced 6nm process, making it the direct successor to the Helio G100. The TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ will be the first smartphone to launch with the Helio G200, coming globally in July.
The MediaTek Helio G200 features 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, along with a faster 1.1 GHz ARM Mali-G57 GPU, bringing a 10% boost in single-core graphics performance. It also supports 12-bit DCG HDR video capture and is optimized to reduce camera power consumption by up to 20%.
Key Features of Helio G200
- 📈 AnTuTu Score: ~470,000, with a 10% performance jump over its predecessor.
- 📸 Highlight Feature: 1.5K super-resolution rendering – said to be the best in its price range.
MediaTek Helio G200 Specifications
|Feature
|Helio G200
|Helio G100
|Process
|6nm (TSMC)
|6nm (TSMC)
|CPU
|2 x ARM Cortex-A76 @ 2.2 GHz + 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2GHz
|Same
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57 MC2 (1.1 GHz)
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Memory
|LPDDR4x (4,266 Mbps), UFS 2.2
|Same
|Camera Support
|200 MP, Dual 16 MP, 32 MP ZSL, 12-bit DCG
|200 MP, Dual 16 MP, 32 MP ZSL
|Display
|Full HD+ (2,520 x 1,080), 120 Hz, 21:9
|Same
|Video Encode/Decode
|2K @ 30fps, FHD @ 60fps, HD @ 120fps
|Same
|Modem
|4G CA, Dual VoLTE, Cat-13 DL
|Same
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, Dual GPS/NavIC
|Same