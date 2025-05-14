MediaTek has officially launched its newest Helio G-series SoC, the MediaTek Helio G200, a 4G chipset built on TSMC’s advanced 6nm process, making it the direct successor to the Helio G100. The TECNO SPARK 40 Pro+ will be the first smartphone to launch with the Helio G200, coming globally in July.

The MediaTek Helio G200 features 2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, along with a faster 1.1 GHz ARM Mali-G57 GPU, bringing a 10% boost in single-core graphics performance. It also supports 12-bit DCG HDR video capture and is optimized to reduce camera power consumption by up to 20%.

Key Features of Helio G200

📈 AnTuTu Score: ~470,000, with a 10% performance jump over its predecessor.

~470,000, with a 10% performance jump over its predecessor. 📸 Highlight Feature: 1.5K super-resolution rendering – said to be the best in its price range.

MediaTek Helio G200 Specifications