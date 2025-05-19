TECNO has begun teasing the arrival of its upcoming smartphone, the TECNO POVA CURVE 5G, in India. The teaser highlights the device’s curved display, which marks a design upgrade for the POVA series, along with the debut of Ella AI integrated into HiOS 15.

The TECNO POVA CURVE 5G will be the company’s latest smartphone, highlighting its key feature – Ella AI. The Ella AI smart assistant will offer features such as Multilingual Support, AI Call Assistant, AI Auto Answer, and AI Voiceprint Noise Suppression. These AI capabilities will be integrated into HiOS 15, which is based on Android 15 and will come pre-installed on the device.

Previous teasers have showcased the phone’s sleek design, noticeable camera bump, and a stylized rear panel. The TECNO POVA CURVE 5G was recently spotted on the Google Play Console, confirming key specs including a Full HD+ display (1,080 x 2,436 pixels), 8 GB RAM, and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC (MT6978), which is as per a recent Geekbench listing.

TECNO POVA CURVE 5G is expected to launch later in May 2025, and it will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.com. More details, including the exact launch date, are expected soon.