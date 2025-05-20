Google I/O 2025 kicks off today at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST), and the keynote can be streamed live via a web browser or the YouTube app. Google is expected to announce several upcoming software features for Android, Wear OS, and extended reality (XR) devices, with a heavy focus on artificial intelligence.

CEO Sundar Pichai will deliver the opening keynote from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The livestream will be available on the official Google for Developers YouTube channel. After the main keynote, a more technical developer-focused keynote will begin at 2 AM IST.

Throughout the day, Google will host sessions on AI, Android, the Web (Web Stage), and Cloud (Cloud Stage). These sessions begin at 3 AM PT (4 AM IST) and will be available to stream live, with replays accessible afterward. On Day 2 (21st May), the event continues with more sessions in the same categories. These will start at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST), and all sessions will be viewable on demand after their live stream.

Keynote and Livestream Details