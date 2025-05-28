Continuous wireless charging meets uninterrupted gameplay for pro gamers – Logitech G has officially launched the POWERPLAY 2 wireless charging mouse pad in India, designed specifically for gamers who demand seamless performance without battery interruptions.

Building on the success of its predecessor, the Logitech G POWERPLAY 2 brings several upgrades, includinga 15% larger charging zone for broader mouse coverage, a slimmer 3.5 mm profile for enhanced comfort, and support for Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED 4 KHz wireless polling rate.

The system uses a low-frequency electromagnetic field to deliver continuous charging, even while the mouse is in motion. This is made possible by a Charging Coin that sits inside compatible Logitech G mice.

The Logitech G POWERPLAY 2 is plug-and-play means it can be easily set up. Connect the mouse pad to your PC via USB-A, insert the Charging Coin into a supported Logitech G mouse, and enjoy uninterrupted wireless gameplay – no docks, no downtime.

The included Charging Coin works across 10+ Logitech G mice models, including: PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2/SUPERLIGHT, PRO Wireless, G903/G703, G502 X PLUS/LIGHTSPEED/Classic, and G309. Logitech has confirmed that more supported devices are on the way.

The Logitech G POWERPLAY 2 is priced at ₹13,995 and is currently available on Amazon.in at a discounted price of ₹12,495 for a limited time. It is also available at select gaming and electronics retailers across India.