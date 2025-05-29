Qualcomm has announced its first global Edge AI Developer Hackathon, set to take place on 14th – 15th June 2025, at the Qualcomm campus in Bengaluru, India. This event underscores Qualcomm’s commitment to supporting India’s expanding developer community and aims to position the country as a significant force in on-device AI innovation. Engineers, students, and young developers from across India are invited to build and showcase AI applications on cutting-edge platforms.

The 24-hour hackathon is designed as a space for collaboration, learning, and innovation. Participants will benefit from expert guidance and gain access to the latest Qualcomm hardware. Microsoft is the global partner for the series, while Sarvam AI joins as the model partner.

Winning teams will be awarded Snapdragon-powered ASUS laptops, featured coverage on Qualcomm’s developer blog, and a spotlight in a Discord livestream. A special Popularization Award includes a POCO F6 Deadpool Edition smartphone, along with digital recognition across Qualcomm’s online channels.

Looking ahead, Qualcomm plans to host additional editions throughout India, reinforcing its long-term mission to foster local talent in edge AI, encourage grassroots innovation, and offer Indian developers a global platform.

The hackathon will run from 12 PM on 14th June 2025 to 7 PM on 15th June 2025, at the Qualcomm Bengaluru Campus. Registration is open until 31st May 2025, with limited seats available. Interested participants can register through the official website.