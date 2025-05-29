OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro India launch is set for early July. OPPO is already gearing up to launch its upper mid-range OPPO Reno 14 Series globally, and now the two smartphones will soon be launching in India in early July. The Reno 14 Series could launch in India in the first week of July, with the Pearl White variant likely to be available in the country.

Recently, the company announced a collaboration with Google to integrate Gemini AI into the Reno 14 lineup, signaling OPPO’s ongoing commitment to seamless AI experiences. The Reno 14 series will utilize Gemini’s multimodal capabilities to offer intuitive features across OPPO’s native apps. This integration will allow Gemini AI to connect with apps like OPPO Notes, Calendar, and Clock, enabling users to perform tasks and extract relevant information directly within chat environments.

While the global version is available in a wide range of colors, the Indian model is expected to come in only two colors, one of which is confirmed to be Pearl White. As per some leaks, the color variant suggests the phone will feature a premium build, complete with a metal frame and a 3D textured back panel.

For specs, the Indian variant of the Reno 14 is expected to carry forward the hardware from its Chinese counterpart. It will likely feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, while the Reno 14 Pro is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC. The device is also expected to pack a large 6,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It is said to carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering strong water and dust resistance.

Cameras are expected to include a triple rear setup with a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it may feature a 50 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The Reno 14 Pro model is expected to enhance the camera system further, replacing the 8 MP sensor with a 50 MP ultra-wide camera for a more versatile photography experience.

More details about the OPPO Reno 14 Series are expected in the coming weeks, with the official India launch anticipated in early July 2025. Stay tuned for updates as the launch approaches.