YouTube has announced that Google Lens integration is coming to YouTube Shorts, allowing users to search visually for elements within a video. This new feature is currently in beta and is designed to help viewers learn more about objects, places, or text they see in Shorts by simply using Google Lens.

Once rolled out, users will be able to pause a Short and tap on the ‘Lens’ option from the top menu. They can then highlight, draw around, or tap on anything within the paused frame – such as a landmark, item, or text – to search for more information. For instance, if a Short features a famous location, Lens can identify it and provide cultural or historical details.

How to Use Google Lens in Shorts:

Open the YouTube app and go to the Shorts tab or tap a Short from the home screen.

Pause the Short by tapping the screen.

Tap the “Lens” icon in the top menu.

Highlight, draw, or tap on any item you want to search.

The first time you use Lens:

A terms and conditions message will appear.

Tap anywhere to dismiss it.

To translate on-screen text:

Tap the ‘translate’ button in the lower right corner.

To exit the Lens results:

Tap the “X” at the top left or swipe down on the panel.

YouTube confirmed that while the beta phase is live, Lens results will remain free from advertisements. However, the feature will not be available on Shorts that include Shopping affiliate links or paid product promotions. The beta rollout has already begun and will be gradually available to all users over the coming days.