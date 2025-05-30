vivo has begun teasing the launch of its upcoming vivo T4 Ultra, the next addition to its vivo T series and the successor to last year’s vivo T3 Ultra in India. Ahead of its India launch, the company teased the device to come with a periscope telephoto camera and 100x zoom.

The teaser highlights flagship-level zoom capabilities of the vivo T4 Ultra, the promotional image reveals a triple rear camera setup, including a periscope telephoto camera, and confirms support for up to 100x zoom while a ring LED flash is also visible in the image

The vivo T3 Ultra came with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and no telephoto camera, but a 50 MP main + an 8 MP ultra-wide camera system. The vivo T4 Ultra aims to change that with significant improvements on the imaging front.

Based on current rumours, the phone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and should be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Series chipset while retaining the 50 MP Sony IMX921 main camera. Additionally, a 50 MP periscope telephoto camera is expected.

The exact battery size is not yet confirmed, but a 90W fast charging is highly expected. More details about the specs, cameras, and other details are yet to be revealed. The vivo T4 Ultra is likely to launch in early June 2025 and will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India’s online store, and offline retail outlets.