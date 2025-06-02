Xiaomi India has started teasing the Redmi Pad 2, the long-awaited successor to the 1st Redmi Pad launched nearly three years ago (October 2022). An official teaser confirms a major reveal on 5th June, accompanied by the tagline ‘Built for More’, hinting at a large screen and battery.

The teaser indicates a lighter and more compact form factor than a traditional laptop while also highlighting stylus support. The tablet will likely have a strong multimedia experience, pointing to enhanced audio and display capabilities.

The Redmi Pad 2 in a global teaser shows two color options and confirms a 4G variant along with an 8 MP rear camera, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. For the Wi-Fi-only model, teasers showcase an additional Violet color, alongside Mint Green and Grey options.

The Redmi Pad 2 is expected to feature an 11-inch 2.5K display with 90 Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits brightness, MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC, quad speakers for immersive audio, 9,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 5 MP front camera, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model.

The Redmi Pad 2 will be sold on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, mi.com/in, and offline retail stores across India. More details about the official pricing and variant lineup in India are expected to be revealed later this week. Stay tuned for updates on 5th June 2025 as Xiaomi lifts the curtain on the Redmi Pad 2.

