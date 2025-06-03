Infinix India has launched the latest addition to its gaming-centric GT series – the Infinix GT 30 Pro, which brings a suite of premium features at an aggressive price point starting at ₹24,999, aiming to cater to mobile gamers and performance enthusiasts. Key highlights of the Infinix GT 30 Pro include a 144 Hz AMOLED Screen with 1.5K resolution and 4,500 nits peak brightness, World’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate SoC, segment’s first dedicated Gaming Triggers, LED lighting on the back, an improved 6-layer VC cooling system, 120 FPS BGMI gaming by Krafton, 108 MP primary camera, 5,500 mAh battery with 30W wireless charging, and more.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Under the hood, it is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro uses a gaming-focused design, which includes capacitive touch shoulder triggers with a 520 Hz touch response, customizable Cyber Mecha 2.0 LED lighting, and an improved 6-layer VC cooling system with a 13% larger surface area than its predecessor. The phone is certified for 120 FPS BGMI gaming by Krafton. For battery, it is equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

For cameras, the smartphone packs a dual setup of a 108 MP primary camera + an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while the front side has a 13 MP selfie shooter. It runs on Android 15-based XOS 15, backed by 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches. Key software features include Floating Window, Dynamic Bar, Game Mode, Kids Mode, Peek Proof, and Folax Smart Assistant for tasks like camera control, weather updates, and more.

The Infinix GT 30 Pro comes in two variants – Dark Flare with 10 customizable LED lighting modes, and Blade White with subtle white LED accents. It features an IP64 dust and splash resistance, stereo speakers, an IR Blaster, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and support for USB Type-C audio.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Kapoor, CEO at Infinix India, said, “The GT 30 Pro marks a pivotal moment for Infinix and India’s gaming landscape. As mobile gaming becomes mainstream, gamers today demand more than cosmetic upgrades – they seek uncompromising performance, advanced thermal design, and immersive gameplay. Designed with flagship-grade precision, the GT 30 Pro meets these needs with the world’s first MediaTek Dimensity 8350 ULTIMATE processor, Krafton-certified 120FPS BGMI support, GT Shoulder Triggers, and a bold Cyber Mecha Design with customizable RGB lighting. To elevate the gaming experience, AI-powered features such as Esports Mode, XBOOST, AI audio enhancement and haptics have been integrated – all optimized to deliver a more immersive and responsive gameplay.”

The price for the Infinix GT 30 Pro starts at ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, and ₹26,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant. The smartphone will be available starting 12th June 2025 on Flipkart.com and InfinixMobiles.in. Users can get an exclusive GT Gaming Kit, which includes a magnetic cooling fan and a GT-themed case worth ₹2,999, at an introductory price of ₹1,199. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit/debit card transactions or a ₹2,000 exchange bonus on select devices.

