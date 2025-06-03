Nothing has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will officially launch in July, and early pricing details are already creating buzz. CEO Carl Pei recently revealed that the upcoming flagship would be priced at around £800 in the UK ($1,079 in the US or ~₹92,449 in India), signaling a more premium direction for the brand.

A fresh leak from tipster @MysteryLupin now sheds light on the US pricing – 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant will be priced at $799 (~₹68,388), and 16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant will be priced at $899 (~₹76,958). This marks a $100 increase over the Nothing Phone (2) across both variants. Notably, the company is introducing a 16 GB RAM variant for the first time, replacing the older 12 GB + 512 GB option.

To remind you, the Nothing Phone (2) with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage was launched at ₹49,999 in India. With only about a 12.5% increase in the US pricing, the Nothing Phone (3) could potentially launch under ₹60,000 in India.

In a surprising design shift, Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will not feature Glyph LEDs on the back – a hallmark of the previous models. Instead, reports suggest a new Dot Matrix-style design, hinting at a refreshed aesthetic direction.

With the official launch just weeks away, more information on the full specs, design, and India pricing of the Nothing Phone (3) is expected to surface soon.