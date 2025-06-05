OnePlus India has finally launched the OnePlus 13s in India, the newest addition to its premium smartphone lineup and a compact sibling to the flagship OnePlus 13. The 6.32-inch mighty powerhouse, which packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, is the mini version of its high-end sibling OnePlus 13, and offers flagship-grade features at an attractive price. Launched alongside the OnePlus Pad 3, the OnePlus 13s shares the same cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite. Despite its smaller size, it has a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, 50 MP LYT700 + 50 MP telephoto dual cameras, a 32 MP autofocus selfie camera, a 5,850 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, OnePlus AI, and a new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’.

OnePlus 13s Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.32-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, matte finish glass back + metallic framed design, IP65 dust and water resistance, 8.15 mm thickness, 185 grams weight

6.32-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, matte finish glass back + metallic framed design, IP65 dust and water resistance, 8.15 mm thickness, 185 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15, 4 years OS upgrades, 6 years security updates

Android 15, OxygenOS 15, 4 years OS upgrades, 6 years security updates CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz GPU: Adreno 830 Graphics

Adreno 830 Graphics Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX LYT700 OIS Main + 50 MP telephoto 2x), 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording at 60 fps, LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX LYT700 OIS Main + 50 MP telephoto 2x), 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording at 60 fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.0 Galaxycore GC32E (1/3.1-inch), Autofocus, 4K video recording at 30 fps

32 MP f/2.0 Galaxycore GC32E (1/3.1-inch), Autofocus, 4K video recording at 30 fps Others: Stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

Stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor Cellular: 5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Connectivity: USB Type-C audio, 4-microphones, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Dual Band (GPS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS)

USB Type-C audio, 4-microphones, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Dual Band (GPS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS) Battery & Charging: 5,850 mAh battery, 80W fast charging

5,850 mAh battery, 80W fast charging Colors: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, Green Silk (India-exclusive)

Black Velvet, Pink Satin, Green Silk (India-exclusive) Price: ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 5th June 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking for ₹1,999), 12th June 2025 (first sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

5th June 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking for ₹1,999), 12th June 2025 (first sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics Offers: ₹5,000 off with SBI Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 15 months, and additional perks like 180 day phone replacement plan, 3 years battery protection plan, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 worth ₹2,099

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OnePlus 13S stays true to OnePlus’s signature design language – elegant, minimal, and engineered with precision. It flaunts a premium flat-style matte-finished glass back panel with metallic frames, which resists fingerprints and feels both sturdy and refined in hand. At just the right balance of aesthetics and durability, the OnePlus 13S also offers IP65-rated dust and water resistance, slightly below the flagship IP68/IP69 levels, but still reassuring for everyday use.

On the front, the phone houses a slightly smaller 6.32-inch screen, a perfect fit for the hand. The display is a flat LTPO AMOLED with a sharp 1.5K resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), a 1,600 nits peak brightness, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth visuals. We got the India-exclusive Green Silk variant, while it’s also available in two more colors – Black Velvet, Pink Satin, both in matte-finish glass design.

The Alert slider on the left side is replaced with a new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’, which offers enhanced user interaction and personalization. The Plus Key aims to go beyond the brand’s iconic alert slider by delivering intelligent and adaptable functionality.

The Plus Key can be used for one-tap access to Sound/Vibrate/DND, etc, but the most notable function is its integration with AI Plus Mind, which organizes data intelligently into a dedicated ‘Mind Space’, making it easy to retrieve later using natural language search.

For the rest, you get the power and volume buttons on the right edge, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, stereo speaker grills, and a mic setup with one at the top, along with an infrared sensor.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus 13s runs on the all-new OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, offering one of the cleanest and smoothest Android experiences currently available. The OxygenOS 15 on the OnePlus 13S delivers a refined, lag-free, and user-centric software experience, making it a top contender for those who want performance without the clutter. With four years of major OS updates and six years of security patches, OnePlus ensures long-term software support that matches its premium hardware.

Among the key highlights is the OnePlus AI and the new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’ that offers users enhanced interaction and personalization. The OnePlus AI offers a suite of AI tools designed to improve productivity, creativity, and digital well-being. The Plus Key can be used for one-tap access to Sound/Vibrate/DND, etc, but the most notable function is its integration with AI Plus Mind.

With a tap of the Plus Key or a three-finger swipe, users can instantly capture and save useful content from their screen – be it travel bookings, reminders, or contact info. The AI then organizes this data intelligently into a dedicated ‘Mind Space’, making it easy to retrieve later using natural language search.

Here’s what’s the OnePlus AI has:

AI VoiceScribe: Summarizes and translates calls and meetings across popular messaging and video apps.

Summarizes and translates calls and meetings across popular messaging and video apps. AI Call Assistant (India-only initially): Enables real-time call translation and automated summaries via the OnePlus Dialler.

Enables real-time call translation and automated summaries via the OnePlus Dialler. AI Translation: A one-stop app for all translation needs – live voice, camera text, screen content, and more.

A one-stop app for all translation needs – live voice, camera text, screen content, and more. AI Search: Lets users search local content with conversational queries. Integrated with AI Plus Mind for deeper productivity.

Lets users search local content with conversational queries. Integrated with AI Plus Mind for deeper productivity. AI Reframe: Analyzes photo scenes and offers creatively reframed options based on subject detection.

Analyzes photo scenes and offers creatively reframed options based on subject detection. AI Best Face 2.0 (via OTA): Fixes closed eyes or awkward expressions in group shots, supporting up to 20 people, even from third-party devices.

OnePlus has also integrated Gemini AI across OxygenOS apps like Notes and Clock, enabling real-time experiences. The Gemini Live lets you talk to your phone about what’s on your screen or through your camera, for a hands-free, smarter interaction with your world. OnePlus says it protects user data with a hybrid AI architecture. Most AI tasks are prioritized for on-device processing, but for heavy computation, the Private Computing Cloud (PCC) kicks in. Built on a Trusted Execution Environment, PCC ensures data stays encrypted, secure, and private during processing.

OxygenOS 15 carries forward the brand’s philosophy of delivering a fast, lightweight, and bloat-free interface. It retains the essence of stock Android, with minimal pre-installed apps – only the essentials like Google apps, Netflix, and a handful of OnePlus tools, for a clean and responsive UI out of the box.

The OxygenOS maintains its distinctive fluidity, intuitive layout, and fast animations. The 120 Hz refresh rate enhances the overall UI experience, making interactions like swiping, multitasking, and app switching feel instant and seamless.

You get access to a range of personalization tools like Always-on Display themes, live wallpapers, icon packs, fingerprint animations, and more. Privacy-focused features have also been expanded, offering granular permission control, secure app locking, and sensitive data protection, keeping your personal information secure.

For gamers, HyperBoost Gaming Engine improves in-game performance by optimizing frame rates and touch responsiveness, while RAM Vita intelligently manages memory to keep frequently used apps active without slowing down the system. Tools like Zen Mode encourage digital wellness by helping users take a break from their screens when needed.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

What lies in the OnePlus 13s is surprisingly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC – currently one of the most powerful mobile processors of 2025. The Snapdragon 8 Elite 3 is further laced with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, high-end Adreno 830 GPU designed to handle ultra-smooth 120 fps gameplay in popular titles like BGMI while also featuring a 4,400 mm² Cryo-Velocity Vapor Chamber, an industry-first rear cooling layer, for heat dissipation during intensive tasks.

Built on an advanced 3nm TSMC process, the SoC is engineered for both blistering speed and energy efficiency. It features two high-performance Oryon cores (Phoenix L) clocked at a staggering 4.32 GHz, along with six efficiency-focused Oryon cores (Phoenix M) at 3.53 GHz, offering an ideal mix of peak power and sustained performance.

Paired with the Adreno 830 GPU, the OnePlus 13S delivers flagship-grade graphics capabilities, including hardware-accelerated ray tracing, ultra-smooth rendering, and responsive gameplay – even in the most graphics-intensive titles. No wonder if you are pushing frame rates in top-tier mobile games or multitasking with demanding apps, the GPU is loaded with raw power and handles it all with ease.

In terms of memory and storage, you have two storage options with 12 GB RAM, i.e., 256 GB or 512 GB Storage, but you have the fastest duo – LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0, ensuring lightning-fast load times, seamless app switching, and future-ready performance for power users and gamers alike. When it comes to benchmarks, the 3nm Elite chip delivers the highest level of performance, rivaling even flagship-grade chips in the expensive price segment. It presents outstanding value for users seeking powerhouse performance in this price range.

In Geekbench tests, the OnePlus 13s achieved impressive scores – 2,904 in single-core and 8,866 in multi-core CPU performance. The Adreno 830 GPU also scored 17,511 points, reflecting the device’s ability to handle demanding games and intensive multitasking with super ease. For storage & RAM (by CPDT Benchmark), it delivers amazing results with over 2.7 GB/s in read speed and over 1.1 GB/s in write speed, while the RAM speeds are almost 18 GB/s. Overall, the OnePlus 13S sets a new benchmark for performance in its class, bringing desktop-grade power, flagship gaming experiences, and fluid multitasking to your pocket.

Cameras

The OnePlus 13s keeps things focused and functional with a dual 50 MP camera setup. Unlike its triple-camera sibling, the OnePlus 13, this model drops the ultra-wide and periscope sensors, instead offering a more simplified yet still capable imaging experience for daily users. Even though the OnePlus 13s still delivers solid imaging performance, ideal for those who prioritize quality over quantity in camera hardware.

The 50 MP primary camera uses a Sony LYT700 sensor with 1/1.56 inches size, a f/1.8 aperture, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), ensuring bright, detailed, and stable photos even in low-light scenarios. The secondary 50 MP sensor isn’t an ultra-wide, but rather an additional imaging support for telephoto capabilities with up to 2x optical zoom. The images offer accurate color reproduction, balanced contrast, and strong dynamic range.

On the front, the 32 MP f/2.0 Galaxycore GC32E (1/3.1-inch) selfie camera delivers sharp, high-resolution images and supports 4K video recording, a standout feature for vloggers and selfie lovers alike. The selfie camera is well-optimized for skin tones and low-light environments, offering good results even indoors or at night.

The OnePlus 13s supports 4K video recording at 60fps on the rear side and 4K video recording at 30fps on the front side. The camera app also includes familiar OnePlus tools like Night Mode, Portrait, Pro Mode, Dual-View Video, and Slow Motion, giving users room to explore creatively. We shot some samples to show you how the camera performs. Take a look.

OnePlus 13s Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Despite featuring a more compact 6.32-inch display, the OnePlus 13s doesn’t compromise on battery life. It houses a 5,850 mAh battery, making it one of the most power-packed smartphones in its class. The smaller screen size combined with efficient software tuning on OxygenOS 15 (Android 15) ensures optimized power usage, delivering excellent screen-on time for daily tasks, gaming, and media consumption.

When it’s time to recharge, the 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging gets the job done in no time, charging up to 50% in under 20 minutes. Even with a nearly 6,000 mAh battery, the charging speeds remain exceptionally fast, ensuring you’re never off-grid for too long. Thanks to the synergy between a power-efficient chipset, smart software, and a modestly sized display, the OnePlus 13S delivers consistent all-day endurance with minimal downtime.

Verdict – OnePlus 13s

The OnePlus 13s is a smartly designed flagship-lite offering that strikes a perfect balance between premium performance, compact form factor, and next-gen AI-driven utility. The compact 6.32-inch display is the perfect fit in the hand, and it retains high-end 1.5K+ resolution and 10-bit color depth, giving you a rich and fluid visual experience. With its matte-finished glass back, aluminium frame, the OnePlus 13s feels every bit premium in the hand.

Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, Adreno 830 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, the OnePlus 13S is no slouch when it comes to multitasking, high-end gaming, and performance-intensive applications. Battery life is another strong suit – the 5,850 mAh cell powers through a full day and more, and it is backed by a fast 80W SUPERVOOC charging.

The OnePlus 13s delivers more than just flagship-grade hardware, it brings a smarter, faster, and more personalized Android experience with the addition of OnePlus AI, Plus Mind, and Gemini integration. The cameras deliver crisp, detailed images and capable zoom performance. While it skips an ultra-wide lens, it’s completed by a sharp 32 MP autofocus selfie camera, ideal for portraits, social content, and video calls. AI optimization and 4K video support on the front round out a solid camera offering for most users.

Overall, the OnePlus 13s stands out as a refined flagship-lite smartphone that hits the sweet spot between premium design, flagship-level performance, and next-gen AI-driven utility, all in a sleek, compact form factor. The OnePlus 13s is a great choice for users who want a near-flagship experience without going all-in on the ultra-premium price segment. Highly recommended for the price starting at ₹49,999 with ongoing launch offers.

OnePlus 13s – Where To Buy

The OnePlus 13s is available in two variants – 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹54,999 and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage priced at ₹59,999. The smartphone is up for pre-booking starting today, i.e., 5th June 2025, for ₹1,999 and will go on sale on 12th June 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

The launch offers include an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 off with SBI Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 15 months, and additional perks like 180 day phone replacement plan, 3 3-year battery protection plan, and free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 worth ₹2,099.

Price: ₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹54,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹59,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 5th June 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking for ₹1,999), 12th June 2025 (first sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

5th June 2025, i.e., today (pre-booking for ₹1,999), 12th June 2025 (first sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics Offers: ₹5,000 off with SBI Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 15 months, and additional perks like 180 day phone replacement plan, 3 3-year battery protection plan, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 worth ₹2,099

Get OnePlus 13s on OnePlus.in