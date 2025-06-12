OnePlus has once again staked its claim at the heart of India’s mobile gaming revolution by returning as the Title Sponsor and Official Smartphone Partner for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS) Season 4. Teaming up with NODWIN Gaming, OnePlus continues to fuel the esports arena with its flagship powerhouse – the OnePlus 13, powering every match of the much-anticipated BGMS 2025.

Following the resounding success of BGMS 2024, which garnered over 145.5 million views, the series returns stronger than ever with new innovations and deeper fan engagement. As India’s first televised BGMI tournament, BGMS has rapidly become a cultural and digital juggernaut, capturing the attention of Gen Z and millennial gamers across the country.

Staying true to its ‘Never Settle’ ethos, OnePlus is redefining mobile gaming with unmatched performance and reliability. The OnePlus 13, featuring next-gen chipsets and gaming-optimized features, is poised to deliver lag-free, high-stakes gameplay, solidifying its reputation as a go-to device for competitive players.

Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy, OnePlus India, shared, “The OnePlus 13 will power every match, reflecting our commitment to gamer-approved, battle-tested performance. This isn’t just a sponsorship, it’s a declaration of intent to lead where gaming meets technology.”

This marks OnePlus’ second consecutive year as the BGMS title sponsor, but the partnership with NODWIN Gaming runs deep. From Domin8 and Campus Dominate to Dominate Nights, OnePlus has consistently engaged Indian gamers through impactful formats and content. Its continued support signals a strong push to nurture and grow the esports ecosystem in India.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming, added, “This partnership isn’t just about a tournament; it’s about building the Indian esports landscape together.”