Nothing has announced that its upcoming Nothing Phone (3) will be manufactured in India, reinforcing its commitment to the country’s growing smartphone market. The Nothing Phone (3), following the footsteps of its predecessors – the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and CMF series – will be built at Nothing’s factory near Chennai, which currently employs over 500 workers, 95% of whom are women. By localizing production, the brand aims to boost efficiency, cut lead times, and respond faster to regional demand.

To improve the customer experience, Nothing is scaling up its post-sales infrastructure:

5 exclusive service centers in major metros

20+ priority service desks, with 10 more planned

330+ authorized service centers, steadily expanding

On the retail front, Nothing’s presence has grown fivefold – from 2,000 stores last year to over 10,000 stores nationwide, marking a strong push into Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. This move not only underscores India’s role in Nothing’s global growth strategy but also highlights its long-term investment in the local market. The blend of global design sensibilities and local manufacturing is part of a broader goal to make Nothing’s offerings more accessible and relevant to Indian consumers.

With Phone (3) production rooted in India, Nothing doubles down on its vision to blend international innovation with local impact – making it a brand to watch in the competitive Indian smartphone space.

Commenting on this, Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder and India President, said, “India has been an important market for us ever since the very beginning of Nothing. Every one of our smartphones has been manufactured here – and Phone (3) proudly joins that list. As we accelerate our growth here, we’re doubling down on our investment in local manufacturing, talent, and innovation – fully aligned with the Make in India vision. Phone (3) marks a major milestone: our first true flagship, delivering the very best of Nothing. We can’t wait for our Indian users to experience it.”