Nothing just confirmed its next-generation flagship smartphone launch – the Nothing Phone (3), set for 1st July 2025 at 10:30 PM IST. The debut will coincide with the global unveiling of its first over-ear headphones, Nothing Headphone (1). The announcement was made during Pei’s appearance at the SXSW London event on 5th June, where he also confirmed that the global launch will be hosted in London.

Titled the ‘Come to Play’ event, the showcase will highlight Nothing’s expanding product ecosystem, with both the Phone (3) and Headphone 1 taking center stage. The company has hinted at a major leap in its audio ambitions with the new headphones.

The Nothing Headphone 1 is the first result of Nothing’s recent collaboration with renowned British audio brand KEF. When announcing the partnership last month, Nothing stated its goal was to ‘explore new frontiers in sound innovation’, aiming to deliver high-end audio experiences to a broader audience.

Early pricing details of the Phone (3) are already creating buzz. CEO Carl Pei recently revealed that the upcoming flagship would be priced at around £800 in the UK ($1,079 in the US or ~₹92,449 in India), signaling a more premium direction for the brand. Notably, the company is introducing a 16 GB RAM variant for the first time, replacing the older 12 GB + 512 GB option.

To remind you, the Nothing Phone (2) with 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage was launched at ₹49,999 in India. In a surprising design shift, Nothing has confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will not feature Glyph LEDs on the back – a hallmark of the previous models. Instead, reports suggest a new Dot Matrix-style design, hinting at a refreshed aesthetic direction.

With the official launch just weeks away, more information on the full specs, design, and India pricing of the Nothing Phone (3) is expected to surface soon.

Nothing Phone (3) Teaser (Flipkart.com)