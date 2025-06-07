Elon Musk’s Starlink has officially received a crucial telecom licence from India’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to a report by Reuters. The approval marks a significant step forward in Starlink’s efforts to bring satellite-based internet services to the country, ending a long wait that began in 2022.

With this development, Starlink becomes the third satellite internet provider to receive government approval in India, following OneWeb (backed by Eutelsat) and Reliance Jio’s satellite division. The licence allows Starlink to offer broadband, voice, and messaging services across India via its growing constellation of low-earth orbit satellites.

Starlink’s entry into India was delayed for over two years due to regulatory concerns, particularly regarding national security and data localisation. The company has now agreed to comply with India’s strict data storage and transfer laws – one of the final hurdles to gaining approval.

The licence approval follows the Indian government’s recent backing of Starlink’s position on spectrum allocation. Starlink had advocated for administrative spectrum assignment, while rival Reliance Jio favored auctioning. The government’s alignment with Starlink’s view may further ease the path for satellite players in India.

Earlier this year, Starlink reportedly signed preliminary agreements with major Indian telecom operators Airtel and Jio to support the rollout of its services. Both companies plan to integrate Starlink’s satellite technology with their existing networks, helping to bridge connectivity gaps in remote regions.

Airtel aims to distribute Starlink hardware through its retail network and offer services to businesses, schools, and healthcare institutions in underserved areas. Jio is expected to sell Starlink equipment both online and offline, while also providing installation and support services.

This is Starlink’s second attempt to enter the Indian market. In 2021, the company began accepting pre-orders for its services but was asked by the government to halt all activity until it received formal approvals. With the telecom licence now secured and data localisation concerns addressed, Starlink is on firmer footing.

An EY-ISpA report recently forecasted that India’s space economy could grow to $13 billion by 2025, further underscoring the potential for satellite internet and related services in the region. Starlink’s approval adds momentum to India’s ambitions of expanding digital access in its most rural and remote areas.

A commercial launch timeline for Starlink’s services in India is expected to be announced soon.