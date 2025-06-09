In a move to send shockwaves through the gaming industry, Microsoft and ASUS have officially unveiled the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, their next-gen handheld gaming devices. The ROG Xbox Ally series brings Xbox, Battle.net, Game Pass, Steam, and Epic Games – all into one slick, ultra-portable console powered by Windows 11, specially optimized for handheld use.

Both handhelds run a custom-optimized version of Windows 11, tailored for gaming on the go. Upon powering up, the devices boot directly into a full-screen Xbox interface, allowing easy access to games and settings using the built-in controls.

Key features include:

Aggregated game library support for Xbox, Game Pass, Battle.net, Steam, Epic Games, and more.

Xbox Play Anywhere functionality for syncing progress and achievements across platforms.

Contoured Xbox-style grips, assignable back buttons, and Hall Effect triggers (Ally) or Impulse Triggers (Ally X)

Native optimization for popular titles like Roblox.

Remote Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming support for streaming games from an Xbox console or the cloud.

The new Gaming Copilot assistant, accessed via the Xbox Game Bar, helps users launch games, connect with friends, and enhance gameplay experiences.

Both devices sport a 7-inch LCD display with Full HD resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, FreeSync Premium, a 6-axis motion sensor, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-reflective coating. The ergonomics draw inspiration from the Xbox Wireless Controller, including full-sized analog sticks, a D-pad, ABXY buttons, rear programmable buttons, and impulse or Hall Effect triggers depending on the model. Additional features include HD haptics, motion sensing, Dolby Atmos stereo sound, USB-C ports, microSD UHS-II slot, Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.4.

The ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X will be available starting the 2025 holiday season in several global markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Japan, Australia, several countries across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. More regions will follow as ASUS expands distribution, particularly in markets where existing ROG Ally devices are already popular.

