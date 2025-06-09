WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for Android that will allow users to control the quality of photos and videos that are automatically downloaded to their devices. The feature, spotted in a recent beta version of the app, introduces an Auto-download quality setting, giving users the option to choose between Standard and HD quality for incoming media.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature was discovered in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.18.11, and is currently available to select beta testers. The update adds a new setting under Settings -> Storage and data -> Auto-download quality. From there, users can choose:

Standard quality – Compresses media files to reduce file size, saves storage space, and enables faster downloads.

– Compresses media files to reduce file size, saves storage space, and enables faster downloads. HD quality – Retains original resolution and detail, but consumes more data and storage.

This gives users more flexibility in managing their device’s storage and data usage, especially for those with limited space or slower connections.

If a user opts for Standard, WhatsApp will automatically download a compressed version of incoming media. However, users will still be able to manually access the HD version of the same image or video by viewing it in the app.

This feature builds upon WhatsApp’s recently introduced dual-upload capability, which uploads both standard and HD versions of media to the server. Only one version is downloaded based on the recipient’s selected preference – there is no server-side compression, giving the user full control.

The media auto-download quality setting is currently being tested with a limited number of beta users through the Google Play Beta Program. A wider rollout is expected in the coming weeks. Notably, similar functionality was being tested for iOS back in April, but it has yet to make its way to Apple devices.