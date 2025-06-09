Ericsson has signed a significant multi-year agreement with Bharti Airtel to deliver Network Operations Center (NOC) Managed Services across India. The move deepens the ongoing partnership between the two companies, as Airtel continues to ramp up its 5G and advanced network infrastructure nationwide.

As part of the new deal, Ericsson will take over the centralized management of a broad range of Airtel’s services through its state-of-the-art NOC. The services under management include 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G Standalone (SA), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks, and Network Slicing. The agreement leverages intent-based operations, a modern approach designed to improve automation, network performance, and user experience.

Commenting on the deal, Randeep Sekhon, CTO Bharti Airtel, said, “We are excited to enhance our strong collaboration with Ericsson as we pursue our goal of creating a future-ready network that delivers an exceptional experience for our customers. We believe that these innovative technologies will empower us to meet the growing data demands of consumers in a digitally connected India.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said, “This milestone agreement with Bharti Airtel reinforces our commitment to helping Airtel deliver the best possible experience for its customers. By leveraging Intent-Based NOC Operations, we will enable Airtel to unlock wider service diversification to meet customer needs, thereby enabling new revenue opportunities for Airtel.”

This development follows Airtel and Ericsson’s recent collaboration on 5G Core deployment, a step that played a key role in driving Airtel’s 5G rollout earlier this year. With this expanded managed services contract, Ericsson will not only handle Airtel’s pan-India network operations but will also help scale deployments of Fixed Wireless Access and Network Slicing – two crucial elements for India’s next-gen connectivity.

As India accelerates its digital infrastructure ambitions, the Ericsson-Airtel partnership signals a growing reliance on AI-driven, centralized operations to manage complex, multi-technology networks. This deal underscores Airtel’s commitment to delivering robust, high-performance connectivity while streamlining backend operations through trusted global partners.