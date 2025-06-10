After teasers, motorola India has launched the motorola edge 60 – the latest addition to its Edge 60 Series in India. The motorola edge 60 joins the edge series family of motorola edge 60 pro, motorola edge 60 stylus, and motorola edge 60 fusion. Key features and highlights include the segment’s most durable 1.5K true color quad-curve pOLED display, the segment-only 50 MP camera trio featuring Sony-LYTIA 700C OIS + 50 MP autofocus ultra-wide/macro + 50 MP selfie, along with 10 MP 3x telephoto camera with 30x Super Zoom, MediaTek DImensity 7400 SoC, IP68 + IP69 rated military grade design (MIL-810H certification), 5,500 mAh battery, 68W fast charging, Android 15, and more.

The motorola edge 60 is available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea with a nylon-like finish and PANTONE Shamrock with a leather-like finish. The smartphone further offers MIL-810H Military Grade certification, meaning it has passed 16 durability tests and can withstand extreme temperatures, ranging from -20°C to 60°C, as well as 95% humidity, high altitudes, and falls up to 1.5 meters. It also has IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water, and high-pressure water jets.

On the front side, the display is a 6.7-inch quad-curve true color pOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The company says it’s the segment’s most durable true color display. Moreover, the edge 60 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The motorola edge 60 is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, making it among the first smartphones in India to use the chipset, the first being the edge 60 fusion. The Dimensity 7400 SoC, clocked at 2.6 GHz, is paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage with support for microSD card expansion up to 1 TB. It houses a 5,500 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging (charger bundled in the box).

For cameras, the edge 60 packs a triple rear camera setup – the segment’s only smartphone with three 50 MP cameras featuring a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony-LYTIA 700C main camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) + 50 MP f/2.0 autofocus ultra-wide/macro vision + 50 MP selfie camera on the front while the third rear camera is a 10 MP f/2.0 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 30x Super Zoom, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and support for up to 4K video recording at 30 fps (front and back).

It runs on Android 15 out of the box with 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. motorola says the edge 60 has the segment’s best AI experience with Moto AI features, including Catch Me Up for smart summaries, Pay Attention for real-time transcription, and Remember This for personalized memory recall.

The motorola edge 60 comes in a single variant of 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹25,999 and will go on sale starting 17th June 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and leading retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹1,000 off on Axis Bank and IDFC Bank credit cards, making an effective price of ₹24,999.

motorola edge 60 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹25,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹25,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 17th June 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and leading retail stores

17th June 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and leading retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 off on Axis Bank and IDFC Bank credit cards

Get motorola edge 60 on Flipkart.com