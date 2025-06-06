motorola India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming motorola edge 60 10th June. The smartphone was initially unveiled in April in the global markets, and now it’s making its way to the Indian market with some India-specific upgrades. The motorola edge 60 will join the edge series family of motorola edge 60 pro, motorola edge 60 stylus, and motorola edge 60 fusion. Key highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 7400, military-grade durability, 50 MP triple cameras, 5,500 mAh battery, and more.

Unlike the global version, which runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the Indian variant is powered by the more capable 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, offering better performance. Another key enhancement is the battery, which has been increased to a 5,500 mAh unit, promising longer endurance compared to its international counterpart.

The motorola edge 60 comes in two color options in India – Pantone Gibraltar Sea with a nylon-like texture and Pantone Shamrock with a leather-like texture. The phone will be available in a single 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage variant with support for expandable storage up to 1 TB via microSD card.

On the front, the phone sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED display (2,712 x 1,220 pixels resolution) with a 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. Furthermore, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

On the camera front, the edge 60 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50 MP main camera using Sony’s LYTIA 700C sensor with OIS, a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor that also supports macro photography, and a 10 MP 3x telephoto lens offering up to 30x Super Zoom. For selfies and video calls, there’s a high-resolution 50 MP front camera capable of shooting up to 4K at 30 fps.

The smartphone packs a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging. It runs on Android 15 out of the box and comes with motorola’s promise of 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The edge 60 also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C audio, and high durability ratings, including IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance, along with military-grade MIL-STD-810H compliance.

The motorola edge 60 will be sold on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail stores starting 10th June 2025. Pricing details are expected to be revealed at launch.

Know More About motorola edge 60 on motorola.in