OnePlus latest and most powerful tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3 just announced in India and in global markers, alongside the launch of its mini flagship, the OnePlus 13s smartphone. The OnePlus Pad 3 is the successor to last year’s OnePlus Pad 2 and is among the powerful devices in the tablet segment, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The key features and highlights of the Pad 3 include a large 13.2-inch display with 3.4K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 12-bit color depth, a total of 8 speakers, an all-metal unibody design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 12,140 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, built-in AI features, and more. The tablet comes with support for the new OnePlus Stylo 2 and OnePlus Smart Keyboard, in a new tri-folding folio case.

OnePlus 13s Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors, 8-bit hardware + 4-bit FRC), 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 540 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 89.3% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC, DCI-P3 coverage 98%, DeltaE≈0.7, all-metal unibody design, 5.97 mm ultra slim, 675 grams weight

13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors, 8-bit hardware + 4-bit FRC), 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 540 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 89.3% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC, DCI-P3 coverage 98%, DeltaE≈0.7, all-metal unibody design, 5.97 mm ultra slim, 675 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15

Android 15, OxygenOS 15 CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz GPU: Adreno 830 Graphics (up to 1.1 GHz)

Adreno 830 Graphics (up to 1.1 GHz) Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (4,266 MHz, 4 x 16-bit) OR 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM (4,800 MHz, 4 x 16-bit), additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (4,266 MHz, 4 x 16-bit) OR 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM (4,800 MHz, 4 x 16-bit), additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Single 13 MP main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps, LED flash

Single 13 MP main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Audio: 8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters)

8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters) Cellular: 5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging

12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging Colors: Storm Blue, Frosted Silver

Storm Blue, Frosted Silver Price (India): TBA

TBA Availability: 5th June 2025 (pre-booking), i.e., today, to be available soon in India

5th June 2025 (pre-booking), i.e., today, to be available soon in India Offers: TBD

The OnePlus Pad 3 continues the brand’s design legacy with a refined aesthetic and solid build quality, making it feel just as premium as it performs. Crafted with a precision-milled all-metal unibody, the tablet boasts an ultra-slim profile of just 5.97 mm (even slimmer than 6.49 mm Pad 2), making it one of the slimmest tablets in its class, while still feeling sturdy and premium in hand. The Pad 3 comes in two refined finishes – Storm Blue and Frosted Silver.

Front and center is the massive 13.2-inch LTPS LCD display with a crisp 3.4K+ resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 PPI) and a cinematic 7:5 aspect ratio, offering expansive real estate for work, entertainment, and multitasking. It supports a smooth 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 900 nits of brightness (HBM), and 12-bit color depth, delivering over 68.7 billion colors for ultra-vivid visuals, while the slim bezels ensure a nearly edge-to-edge viewing experience.

With its huge display, OnePlus has put an 8-speaker setup – 4 woofers and 4 tweeters – on the Pad 3, delivering a rich, surround sound experience. This powerful stereo configuration makes it a multimedia powerhouse; no wonder you’re watching high-definition content or playing graphics-heavy games.

For internals, the OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful chip – the Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also features an Adreno 830 GPU designed to deliver smooth gameplay.

The OnePlus Pad 3 packs a large 12,140 mAh battery in a 5.97mm slimmer size, with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. For cameras, the Pad 3 comes with a single 13 MP camera on the rear side and an 8 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus Pad 3 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 with AI features such as AI Writer, AI Summarize, designed to make writing, translating, and summarising documents easier, as well as creativity functions like a wide range of photo customisation tools and Google AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search. OnePlus Pad 3 also comes with Open Canvas, featuring new upgrades like a system-level drag and drop function and a new way of starting split-screen working.

The OnePlus Pad 3 folio case now adopts a tri-folding design that delivers rock-solid stability across various angles. Whether you fold it into a triangle for a steady 20° angle ideal for sketching and writing, set it to a 44° incline for straight-on viewing, or opt for the Y-fold for 60° or 72° angles, the case ensures versatility and comfort. When not in use, the case automatically puts the tablet to sleep when closed. It also features a new magnetic buckle to securely hold the OnePlus Stylo 2.

The new Smart Keyboard introduces larger, more spaced-out keycaps, mimicking a traditional PC-style typing experience. It also adds a range of functional command keys and a dedicated AI button to streamline daily workflows. The trackpad remains generously sized, while the entire unit is now slightly lighter. The keyboard supports adjustable tilt angles between 110° and 165°, NFC transfers, and instant magnetic connection.

Another addition to the OnePlus Pad 3 is the new OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus, which supports 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity. The stylus can now be used more intuitively: a downward swipe in the upper-right corner of the screen instantly opens annotation mode, while tapping the screen when it’s off launches the shorthand note page for quick scribbles.

The price for the OnePlus Pad 3 starts at $699.99 in the US for its base model 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage, however, the official pricing for India is yet to be announced. The OnePlus Pad 3 Smart Keyboard costs $199.99 in the US, and the OnePlus Folio Case costs $49.99 in the US. The OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in India soon. More details, including audio performance, CPU benchmarks, AI features, and battery life, will be covered soon in our full review. Stay tuned.

Get OnePlus Pad 3 on OnePlus.in

OnePlus 13s Review – Smaller Size, Zero Compromise