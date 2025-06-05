Alongside the launch of its mini flagship, the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus has unveiled the OnePlus Pad 3 in the global markets. The OnePlus Pad 3, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, is the successor to last year’s OnePlus Pad 2 and is among the powerful devices in the tablet segment. Key highlights include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a large 13.2-inch display with 3.4K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 12-bit color depth, a 12,140 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, an all-metal unibody design, built-in AI features, and more. The tablet also supports the new OnePlus Stylo 2 and a new tri-folding folio case.

The OnePlus Pad 3 sports a large 13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 900 nits HBM brightness, and a 7:5 aspect ratio. The Pad 3 features a total of eight speakers (4 Woofers + 4 Tweeters) for an immersive sound experience. The tablet uses an all-metal unibody construction with an ultra-slim 5.97 mm design and weighs 675 grams, and is available in Storm Blue and Frosted Silver color options.

For internals, the OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful chip – the Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also features an Adreno 830 GPU designed to handle ultra-smooth 120 fps gameplay. It packs a large 12,140 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. On the camera’s front, the Pad 3 uses a single 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Pad 3 runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 with AI features such as AI Writer, AI Summarize, designed to make writing, translating, and summarising documents easier, as well as creativity functions like a wide range of photo customisation tools and Google AI features like Gemini and Circle to Search. OnePlus Pad 3 also comes with Open Canvas, featuring new upgrades like a system-level drag and drop function and a new way of starting split-screen working.

OnePlus 13s Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors, 8-bit hardware + 4-bit FRC), 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 540 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 89.3% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC, DCI-P3 coverage 98%, DeltaE≈0.7, all-metal unibody design, 5.97 mm ultra slim, 675 grams weight

13.2-inch (33.53 cm) LTPS LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors, 8-bit hardware + 4-bit FRC), 3.4K+ Resolution (3,392 x 2,400 pixels, 315 ppi pixel density), 144 Hz adaptive refresh, 540 Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 900 nits HBM brightness, 7:5 aspect ratio, 89.3% screen-to-body ratio, 96% NTSC, DCI-P3 coverage 98%, DeltaE≈0.7, all-metal unibody design, 5.97 mm ultra slim, 675 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15

Android 15, OxygenOS 15 CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz GPU: Adreno 830 Graphics (up to 1.1 GHz)

Adreno 830 Graphics (up to 1.1 GHz) Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (4,266 MHz, 4 x 16-bit) OR 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM (4,800 MHz, 4 x 16-bit), additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM (4,266 MHz, 4 x 16-bit) OR 16 GB LPDDR5T RAM (4,800 MHz, 4 x 16-bit), additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Single 13 MP main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps, LED flash

Single 13 MP main camera, 4K video recording at 30 fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Audio: 8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters)

8 speakers (4 woofers + 4 tweeters) Cellular: 5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging

12,140 mAh battery, 80W fast charging Colors: Storm Blue, Frosted Silver

OnePlus Pad 3 Price, Availability, & Offers

Price (Global): TBA

TBA Price (India): TBA

TBA Availability: 5th June 2025, i.e., today in Europe and North America, soon in India

5th June 2025, i.e., today in Europe and North America, soon in India Offers: TBD

Get OnePlus Pad 3 on OnePlus.in

OnePlus 13s Review – Smaller Size, Zero Compromise