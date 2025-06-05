Xiaomi India has officially confirmed that the Redmi Pad 2 will launch in India on 18th June, marking the brand’s return to the tablet segment after nearly three years (1st Redmi Pad launched in 2022). The company has also announced support for both Wi-Fi and Cellular (4G) variants, and Stylus support has been teased as well as a part of a major reveal on 5th June.

The Redmi Pad 2 is expected to feature an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset and offer a quad-speaker setup for immersive audio. Xiaomi also confirmed a sleek 7.36 mm metal body and a large 9,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Globally, the tablet is available in Mint Green, Grey, and Violet color options. It features an 8 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front camera, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. The tablet will come in both Wi-Fi and 4G versions. Xiaomi has hinted at a sub-₹20,000 price segment for the Indian market, suggesting competitive pricing.

The Redmi Pad 2 will be sold on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, mi.com/in, and offline retail stores across India. More details about the official pricing and variant lineup in India are expected to be revealed closer to launch. Stay tuned!

