OnePlus India launches 27W Magnetic Phone Cooler and Magnetic Cases for OnePlus 13s. Alongside the launch of the OnePlus 13s and the OnePlus Pad 3, the brand has also unveiled a range of accessories tailored to enhance the user experience, including Magnetic Cases and a powerful 27W Freezing Point Magnetic Phone Cooler.

Despite lacking wireless charging support, the OnePlus 13s supports magnetic attachment via these new cases, allowing users to connect their device to magnetic stands and compatible accessories.

Carries the iconic OnePlus heritage texture for a premium feel. Hole-pattern Magnetic Case: Features a perforated back for improved grip and airflow.

OnePlus also introduces the 27W Freezing Point Magnetic Phone Cooler, designed for mobile gamers and power users, which helps to keep temperatures low during intense sessions.

The OnePlus 27W Freezing Point Magnetic Phone Cooler features:

USB-powered magnetic attachment system

Compatible with Android and iOS – includes clip for non-magnetic devices

Features TEC + Turbo Cooling system for efficient heat dissipation

Equipped with dual-speed e-sports lighting and OnePlus’ signature color accents.

Ergonomically designed to avoid blocking hands during gameplay

Supports mounting via standard screw holes for livestream setups

The Sandstone Magnetic Case is priced at ₹799, while the Hole-pattern Magnetic Case is priced at ₹699. The 27W Freezing Point Magnetic Cooler is priced at ₹2,499. All accessories are available starting 5th June 2025 via OnePlus.in, online marketplaces, and select retail stores.