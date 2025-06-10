HMD has officially begun rolling out the HMD Fusion X1, a smartphone designed with young users and digital well-being at its core. Initially showcased at MWC 2025, the device is now available across select European markets and is part of HMD’s broader mission under The Better Phone Project – a co-creation initiative shaped by input from parents, teens, and digital safety experts across 84 countries.

Developed in partnership with Xplora, known for safe smartwatches for kids, the Fusion X1 is engineered to help teens explore the online world in a secure, family-managed environment. This launch also marks the beginning of HMD’s push to reshape how smartphones are introduced to younger users, aiming to provide freedom with oversight.

The HMD Fusion X1 is more than just a phone – it’s a platform for guided digital independence. Through the Xplora Guardian subscription (starting at €4.99/month), parents can:

Allow or block access to social media and web browsers.

Limit communication to trusted contacts.

Set GPS-based safety zones for real-time alerts.

Enable Stay Focused Mode for distraction-free times.

Start from a clean slate, with zero apps installed unless approved.

Adding another layer of safety, HMD plans to integrate SafeToNet – an on-device AI tool that filters out harmful content in real-time without relying on third-party apps. Beyond parental controls, the Fusion X1 includes features such as a 50 MP selfie camera and a 108 MP main camera with slo-mo selfie and gesture controls.

Additionally, it has Smart Outfits, or snap-on accessories, including Flashy Outfit with an LED ring light, Gaming Outfit with buttons and joysticks, and Charging Outfit that boosts battery by 65% and acts as a stand. The phone’s repairable design further encourages responsible use and self-service, allowing users to replace cracked screens or batteries at home. It comes in a Noir finish, with two outfits (Casual and Flashy) included in the box.

Specs include a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits brightness, along with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, Adreno 613 GPU, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB storage (expands up to 1 TB), 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charging, and runs on Android 15. It also offers IP54 dust and water resistance, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, dual SIM functionality, and a side fingerprint sensor.

The HMD Fusion X1 is priced at €269.99 in Europe or £229 in the UK (~₹26,461 in India) and is currently available through the Xplora site in Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, UK, Denmark, Norway, Poland, and Sweden.

HMD Fusion X1 Price & Availability