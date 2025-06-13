Popular homegrown audio brand boAt has officially teased the launch of its next-generation true wireless earbuds – the boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC, which will debut on 18th June in India, continuing the brand’s ‘Built for India’ approach under the newly introduced boAt Prime Promise.

While full specs and pricing are under wraps, the boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC is expected to bring premium features into the mid-range TWS segment. Key rumored specifications include 10mm dynamic drivers for powerful bass and crisp audio, 24-bit Spatial Audio support for immersive surround sound, and up to 50 hours of total battery life.

With the boAt Prime Series, the company reaffirms its commitment to designing globally competitive audio products, engineered specifically for the Indian lifestyle. The Prime Promise emphasizes cutting-edge innovation, durable build quality, localized design and tuning, extended reliability, and user-first features. The boAt Prime Promise, according to the company, reflects its core values, embodying reliability and durability, cutting-edge sound technology, personalized features, and an enhanced calling experience.

The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC will officially launch on 18th June 2025 and is expected to be available on boAt’s website and major online platforms. More details on pricing, availability, and full specifications are expected to be announced closer to the date. Stay tuned!