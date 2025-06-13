Today, OnePlus announced the launch date for its upcoming neckband-style wireless earphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, set to debut in India on 19th June. The new model will arrive in two vibrant shades – Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight, with AI-enhanced audio clarity, improved battery, and fast charging.

The Bullets Wireless Z3 brings a major boost in battery life, offering 36 hours of total playback, up to 21 hours of talk time, and 27 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of fast charging This is a notable improvement over the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 (2022), which promised 30 hours of playback and 20 hours with 10-minute charging.

OnePlus teases AI-enhanced clarity paired with immersive bass, aiming to offer an upgraded audio experience over its predecessor. The design language appears familiar, sticking to OnePlus’ proven ergonomic neckband build.

Key expected features include magnetic control for auto play/pause, IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance, quick switch button for seamless device pairing, volume control, skip track, voice assistant access, and built-in mic for calls.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 integrates seamlessly with the OnePlus ecosystem, paired with the newly announced OnePlus 13s mini flagship, OnePlus Pad 3, and the OnePlus 13, which powers the BGMS 2025 esports tournament.

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is expected to be priced around ₹1,999, aligning with the pricing of the Bullets Wireless Z2 model. The neckband earbuds will be available across multiple channels, including Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Exclusive Stores, and partner retail stores.