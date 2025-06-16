After introducing the vivo T4 Ultra in India, vivo officially began teasing the upcoming launch of the toned-down variant – the vivo T4 Lite 5G, the latest addition to its vivo T4 Series and the successor to last year’s vivo T3 Lite 5G.

The company has confirmed that the upcoming vivo T4 Lite 5G will come equipped with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, positioning it as the smartphone with the largest battery in the sub-₹10,000 price segment.

In addition to the battery, vivo has revealed that the vivo T4 Lite 5G will be the first smartphone in its category to offer up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, promising an enhanced display experience even under bright sunlight.

The vivo T4 Lite 5G is rumored to come with IP64 dust and water resistance, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM (+8 GB additional virtual RAM), up to 256 GB internal storage, and a 50 MP rear camera.

The vivo T4 Lite 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India’s online store, and offline retail outlets post-launch. More details, including the official launch date, price, and full specifications, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.