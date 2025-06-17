POCO India has confirmed the launch of its highly anticipated POCO F7 smartphone in India and global markets on 24th June. The teaser reveals a unique limited-edition design for India, differing from the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro in China, though the core specifications are expected to remain similar.

The POCO F7 Indian variant will sport a massive 7,550 mAh silicon-carbon battery, making it the largest smartphone battery in India, according to POCO. It will support 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging, promising 80% battery health even after 1,600 charge cycles

In contrast, the global variant is expected to carry a slightly smaller 6,500 mAh battery, which may reduce the weight slightly compared to the Indian model.

The rumored specifications of the POCO F7 include a display sized at 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED (2,800 x 1,280) with 120 Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, and Dolby Vision. Moreover, it is said to pack a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 with Adreno 825 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR5X, up to 512 GB UFS 4.1, and Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2

The cameras are expected to be a dual setup of a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide, while the front side is expected to sport a 20 MP OV20B selfie camera. Other features expected are an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, USB Type-C audio, IP68 dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G connectivity.

The POCO F7 is expected to debut with a 12 GB + 256 GB base model, priced in the ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 range. It will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.com in India, with launch offers likely to be announced closer to the date. Stay tuned for more details as the official unveiling approaches.