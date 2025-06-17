Yaber has introduced the Yaber L2 Plus 4K Portable Outdoor Projector in India, expanding its range of high-performance projectors. Designed for both indoor and outdoor entertainment, the projector combines compact design with premium audio-visual features, weighing just ~2 kg and roughly the size of a lunchbox.

The Yaber L2 Plus 4K offers a rotatable stand for flexible positioning on flat surfaces or ceiling mounts, making it suitable for home, office, or travel use. The Yaber L2 Plus 4K projector delivers native 1080p resolution with support for 4K playback, backed by 700 ANSI lumens of brightness.

The L2 Plus 4K features auto focus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance, ensuring crisp and aligned visuals across varied spaces. With a 1.38:1 throw ratio and up to 50% digital zoom, it offers screen sizes from 40 to 150 inches at projection distances ranging from 1.26 to 4.4 meters.

The device comes equipped with dual 8W JBL speakers, enhanced by Dolby Audio, delivering a theater-like experience. The built-in Android-based Smart OS supports Netflix and Prime Video out-of-the-box, eliminating the need for external streaming devices. The Yaber L2 Plus 4K supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, along with support for various audio and video formats.

The Yaber L2 Plus 4K is priced at ₹23,990 and as part of a limited-time offer, it is available for ₹21,550 on Originshop.co.in and ₹22,990 on Amazon.in.

Yaber L2 Plus 4K Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹23,990

₹23,990 Availability: Originshop.co.in, Amazon.in

Originshop.co.in, Amazon.in Offers: Available at ₹21,550 on Originshop.co.in and ₹22,990 on Amazon.in (limited-time offer)

