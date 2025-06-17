realme India just confirmed the launch of its new budget-friendly neckband headset – the realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite, set to debut in India on 23rd June. The teaser reveals the full design and feature set of the upcoming Buds Wireless 5 Lite.

The realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, including larger 12.4 mm dynamic drivers for powerful bass, AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls, and dual device connectivity.

Highlights and features include 12.4 mm bass drivers for deeper sound output, AI ENC for clearer calls, and 35 hours of battery life with 4 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds are tested for 600 charging cycles for long-term durability.

Other features include magnetic instant connection, IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, 45ms Ultra-Low Latency for gaming, Bluetooth 5.4, and physical controls.

The realme Buds Wireless 5 Lite will be available in Cyber Orange, Haze Blue, and Void Black and will be sold on Amazon.in. realme is expected to reveal pricing and availability details across platforms on launch day.