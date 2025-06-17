OnePlus has confirmed that alongside the OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Buds 4, the company will also unveil two new products for the UK, Europe, and US markets on 8th July – the OnePlus Pad Lite and OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm).

The OnePlus Watch 3 (43mm) is a smaller variant of the 47 mm model and is expected to include an AMOLED LTPO display, Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES2800BP dual processors, Wear OS 5, rotating crown and stainless steel body with a steel buckle, 5 ATM + IP68 dust and water resistance, military-grade durability, over 100 sports modes, and a slightly smaller battery than the 47 mm variant.

The OnePlus Pad Lite is positioned as the successor to the OnePlus Pad Go and is expected to feature an 11-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, 9,340 mAh battery in a 7.4 mm slim design, a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 5MP front and rear cameras, and will be available in 4G LTE and Wi-Fi variants.

While these devices are confirmed for global markets, OnePlus has not yet revealed plans for their India launch. More details are expected to emerge during the official launch event on 8th July at 2 PM (IST).